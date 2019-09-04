Win Backstreet Boy Ticket-Airfare-Hotel Package During KBIG-FM Contest

The Backstreet Boys DNA World Tour is coming Hawai‘i on Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019, and KBIG-FM is giving listeners the chance to see them live at the Neal Blaisdell Arena.

The Backstreet Boys, one of the bestselling boy bands of all time, returns to Hawai‘i and KBIG-FM is offering two tickets, airfare and hotel accommodations to see them through its new contest, going on now though Sept. 13.

Just listen to Keith in the middays and Maelan in the afternoons. When they give listeners the go-ahead, you’ll have 10 minutes to text your full name to 329-KBIG (5244).

The next morning on “Morning Drive,” Jill and Simon will randomly pick a name from the day before and announce it on air at 8:20 a.m.—you’ll have 10 minutes to call them back. If you do, you qualify for a drawing to see the Backstreet Boys live in concert.

Complete contest rules and details can be downloaded.

The winner will be announced Sept. 13 on the “Morning Drive.”