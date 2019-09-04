AD
Teams Hit Ravines in Search for Lost Hiker

By Darde Gamayo
September 4, 2019, 1:32 PM HST (Updated September 4, 2019, 2:11 PM)
Kyle Brittain, left, has been missing since Friday, Aug. 30. PC: Grant Gaborno

Hawai‘i County Search and Rescue continue to look for missing 27-year-old Kyle Brittain, who was last seen early on the morning of Friday, Aug. 30, 2019.

Wednesday’s search is concentrating on remote ravines located along the trail leading from Waipio Valley to Waimanu Valley.

“Search and Rescue teams are repelling down some of the cliffs toward the water, along the edge of the cliff to get to area’s where Kyle could have fallen in or slipped and be on a shelf,” said Steve Brittain, father of the missing hiker.

“I can’t express enough gratitude for what the county is doing,” he continued. “These guys are risking their lives for my son. It’s phenomenal.”

Community-based search teams have been organized and continue to be sent into the valley, as well as up onto the Waimanu trail daily. Volunteer search parties are being sent out at 8 a.m., 10 a.m. and noon. Search parties capable of long hikes are being sent out on searches six to eight hours long.

Chris Berquist addresses the community volunteers on the morning of Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019, before they head out to continue searching for Kyle Brittain, 27, who’s been missing since Friday. PC: Darde Gamayo

Chris Berquist, of Maui, is leading the community-based search effort. He is coordinating teams, as well as gathering and compiling data from GPS tracking devices used by members of each search party. Compiling the data from the tracking units is key in helping to narrow down the search. It also helps to document the areas that have already been covered, allowing search parties to be sent into areas that have not.

A GoFundMe account titled Find Kyle Brittain has been set up to help in the family cover the cost of the community-based search.

The family is asking for community support and volunteers to help in the search. If you were in the area or have seen Brittain recently, contact the Hawai‘i County Police Department at (808)-935-3311.

Those who wish to volunteer for the search may contact Steve Brittain at (808) 990-7716.

Darde Gamayo
