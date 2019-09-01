HVNP Flight Operations for September 2019

Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park has announced flight plans for September 2019.

Sept. 3, between 6 and 8 a.m for ungulate surveys and control work in Kahuku Unit, between 4,000-foot and 6,000-foot elevation.

Sept. 4, between 8 a.m. and noon, for invasive Guinea grass surveys and control along Keauhou Trail, from the coast to 2,000-foot elevation.

Sept. 9, between 8 and 10 a.m. to shuttle supplies to control banana poka in the Keauhou burn area on Mauna Loa Strip between 5,000-foot and 6,000-foot elevation.

Sept. 12, between 10 a.m. and noon to survey Kipukapuaulu for Rapid ʻŌhiʻa Death (ROD).

Sept. 12, between noon and 2 p.m. to survey invasive fountain grass in Great Crack/Keaiwa sector.

The park regrets any noise impact to residents and park visitors. Dates and times are subject to change based on aircraft availability and weather.

Management of the park requires the use of aircraft to monitor and research volcanic activity, conduct search-and-rescue missions and law enforcement operations, support management of natural and cultural resources and to maintain backcountry facilities.