HTDC Hosts Business-Centered Grant Seminar

The Hawai‘i Technology Development Corporation (HTDC) will host a series of info sessions on state and federal grant funding opportunities available to small, innovative businesses and manufacturing companies to help them in product development or expansion.

Attendees will receive information on available grants through the Hawai‘i Small Business Innovation Research Program (HSBIR) and the Manufacturing Assistance Program (MAP). The grant programs provide matching funds up to 50% to a maximum of $500,000 for HSBIR and up to 20% to a maximum of $100,000 for MAP.

Attendees will learn how to apply for the available grants. Staff will also be on hand to assist with the application process.

The Hawai‘i Island meeting is set for Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019. It will run from 9 a.m. to noon at the Kohala Center, which is located at 65-1291A Kawaihae Road in Kamuela.

The sessions are open to small businesses, manufacturers or researchers looking for federal and state matching grants for technology and innovation development. These events are free, but participants must register at https://maphsbirinfo. eventbrite.com. For more information, visit HTDC’s website at www.htdc.org.