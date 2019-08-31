STUDY: Hawai‘i No. 2 Most Desirable State to Live in

Hawai‘i maybe be seeing more population growth in the coming years, suggests the results of a new study.

According to Porch.com, an online home improvement service, Hawai‘i is the second most desirable state to move to in the country. Porch conducted a survey of more than 500 Americans to find the least and most desirable places to live in the U.S.

The top three states named in order of preference were Colorado, Hawai‘i and California. More than 50% of those surveyed said they would relocate to Hawai‘i over New York and California (New York ranked seventh).

In the reverse measurement, Mississippi and Arkansas tied the number one spot for places people want to move to least.

Despite survey takers’ responses, it’s unlikely that everyone will be packing their bags to relocate to Hawai‘i anytime soon. Hawai‘i also happens to have one of the highest costs of living in the country and will likely remain a vacation destination for most.