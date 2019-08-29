USS Arizona Memorial to Reopen Sunday

The USS Arizona Memorial will reopen Sunday after being shuttered for longer than a year.

The memorial started a $2.1 million renovation in May of 2018 to fix a partially submerged and cracked dock, as well as other structural repairs.

“It is a great honor to share the stories of the men of the USS Arizona, and all of those who served, suffered and sacrificed on Oahu on December 7, 1941,” said Pearl Harbor National Memorial Acting Superintendent Steve Mietz. “That is the cornerstone of our mission here, and restoration of public access to this iconic place is critical as we continue to tell their stories and honor their memory.”