Outreach Project for Kīlauea Victims Set

The Big Isle Community Outreach Project, for the communities impacted by the Kīlauea eruption, will be held on two separate Saturdays at the Pāhoa Community Center.

This grant project, funded and hosted by the Hawai‘i Psychiatric Medical Association (HPMA), will be held Saturday, Aug. 31, and Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, from 9 a.m. to noon.

SPONSORED VIDEO

The project will be an informal talk and discussion of where folks are now. It will provide practical education about common reactions after a natural disaster and the ways people cope, a project press release said.

Bentos will be provided at these morning events. The discussion will revolve around how the mind and body react to stress, as well as healthy and creative ways of coping with changes that occur. HPMA is a professional organization and branch of the American Psychiatric Association (APA), whose goal is to support the community’s wellbeing through education and dialogue, as well as to link with other groups involved in community recovery. We will provide additional resource sheets to accessing care, including telecare.