HVO VIDEO, PHOTOS: Halema‘uma‘u Pond Continues to Rise

Since the Aug. 22, 2019, “Volcano Watch” was published, the USGS Hawaiian Volcanos Observatory has issued photo updates.

Hawaiian Volcanoes Observatory geologists noticed a recently exposed hole with a smoother slope descending below it in the eastern wall of Pu‘u ‘Ō‘ō. It is unclear if this is simply a rockfall or collapse feature with a debris slope or if it is part of the conduit that fed earlier activity.

The pond of water at the bottom of Halema‘uma‘u continues to enlarge.

Kīlauea Summit, Aug. 19

HVO Overflight of Pu‘u ‘Ō‘ō, Aug. 22

Overflight of Kīlauea Summit, Aug. 22

VIDEO: Clear weather afforded good views of the water pond in Halema‘uma‘u. No major changes were observed in the pond, but the water continues to slowly rise. The water surface was steaming, and its temperature was approximately 158°F. For scale, the pond is about 230 feet long. VC: USGS/M. Patrick, Aug. 22, 2019

Overflight of Pu‘u ‘Ō‘ō, Aug. 22

SPONSORED VIDEO

VIDEO: Pu‘u ‘Ō‘ō remains quiet. Clear weather during HVO’s Aug. 22 overflight provided good views into the drained crater. Rubble from crater wall collapses has filled in much of the deeper part of the crater, with the bottom now at about 820 feet below the east rim. The curvature of the horizon is caused by the wide-angle view of the camera. VC: USGS/M. Patrick

Southern Wall of Kīlauea Caldera

Halema‘uma‘u Water Pond, Aug. 25

Water Pond at the Bottom of Halema‘uma‘u Still Growing, Aug. 26

Halema‘uma‘u Water Pond, Aug. 27