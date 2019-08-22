OHA Awards $278,212 Grant to Hawaiian & Pacific Islands Salvation Army

The Board of Trustees of the Office of Hawaiian Affairs (OHA) recently awarded a $278,212 grant to The Salvation Army – Hawaiian & Pacific Islands Division’s Family Treatment Services [FTS] Ola Kino Maika‘i 2.0 project.

The grant will support the integration of cultural practices into the Women’s Way residential substance use treatment program.

The purpose of the FTS Ola Kino Maika‘i 2.0 project is to improve the health of Hawaiian women recovering from substance use disorders by integrating cultural practices into the treatment curriculum and by providing substance use treatment, relapse prevention, and healthy communication and relationship skills to live a life that is free of violence, criminal activity and alcohol and other drugs.

“We are honored to receive these funds from OHA to help the women in our program by integrating cultural practices into the treatment curriculum,” said Melanie Boehm, executive director of The Salvation Army – Hawaiian & Pacific Islands Division’s Family Treatment Services program on O‘ahu.

FTS provides a continuum of residential and outpatient substance abuse treatment, therapeutic living and transitional housing specifically designed for women with children.

The facility is the only licensed residential treatment facility in Hawai‘i that allows women to have their children with them during treatment for substance use disorders. It provides specialized mental health services for young children and their parents and aims to break the cycle of chemical dependence, help children with emotional, behavioral and developmental problems to develop skills to be more successful at home and school and strengthen the family unit.

For more information visit hawaii.salvationarmy.org/hawaii/fts.

About The Salvation Army – Hawaiian & Pacific Islands Division

The Salvation Army – Hawaiian & Pacific Islands Division covers the state of Hawaii and the Pacific Islands including Guam, Republic of the Marshall Islands and The Federated States of Micronesia. The Division offers a wide variety of programs throughout the islands including: adult day health services; affordable senior housing; at-risk youth services and housing; camp & conference center; family stores; food distribution and feeding programs; homeless services; The Kroc Center—Hawai‘i’s largest community center; preschools & day care services; social services—emergency assistance; substance abuse treatment; and work therapy & rehabilitation services. For more information, call (808) 988-2136, visit hawaii.salvationarmy.org, or follow the division on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.