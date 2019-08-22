Hilo Job Fair Set for Oct. 24

The American Job Center Hawai’i (AJCH) will host a Job Fair on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Edith Kanaka`ole Multi-Purpose Stadium in Hilo.

This event is free and open to the public.

Those interested in attending are encouraged to come prepared with resumes and dressed professionally, as interviews may be done on-site.

The AJCH will also be hosting a Job Readiness Workshop on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Aunty Sally’s Luau Hale in Hilo.

Participants will receive assistance with resume writing, interviewing skills, proper completion of a job application, and dressing for success.

Those planning to attend the Job Fair are encouraged to attend this event and to bring a jump drive to save their resumes.

Businesses interested in participating may contact the Office of Housing and Community Development at (808) 961-8379 for more information or to request a registration packet.

Booths are limited, so registration will be done on a first-come, first-served basis.