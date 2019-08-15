August 15, 2019 Weather Forecast

August 15, 2019 Weather ForecastAugust 15, 2019, 6:00 AM HST (Updated August 15, 2019, 6:00 AM)
Looking Ahead
Hilo
Today: Scattered showers, mainly before 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. West southwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Showers, mainly after 1am. Low around 67. East wind around 6 mph becoming calm. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Friday: Showers, mainly before 1pm. High near 86. West wind 6 to 9 mph becoming east in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Kona
Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. North wind 5 to 8 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Scattered showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. Calm wind becoming north northeast around 6 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Friday: Scattered showers after noon. Increasing clouds, with a high near 81. North northeast wind 5 to 7 mph becoming southwest in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Waimea
Today: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Light and variable wind becoming northeast 8 to 13 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. Northeast wind 8 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Friday: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. East northeast wind 8 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Kohala
Today: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 66. Light east wind becoming east northeast 9 to 14 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Showers likely, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. Breezy, with an east wind 13 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Friday: Showers likely, mainly before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 66. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 14 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
South Point
Today: Sunny, with a high near 86. Windy, with an east northeast wind 22 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 75. Windy, with an east northeast wind 24 to 28 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 86. Windy, with an east wind around 28 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph.
Puna
Today: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. Light and variable wind becoming east northeast 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Showers, mainly after midnight. Low around 65. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 7 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Friday: Showers likely, mainly before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 85. West northwest wind 7 to 9 mph becoming east in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Waikoloa
Today: Sunny, with a high near 86. South southeast wind around 6 mph becoming calm.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 67. Calm wind becoming south southeast around 6 mph after midnight.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 86. Southeast wind 5 to 7 mph becoming northwest in the morning.
