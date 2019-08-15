August 15, 2019 Weather Forecast

There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

Looking Ahead

Hilo

Today: Scattered showers, mainly before 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. West southwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Showers, mainly after 1am. Low around 67. East wind around 6 mph becoming calm. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday: Showers, mainly before 1pm. High near 86. West wind 6 to 9 mph becoming east in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kona

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. North wind 5 to 8 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Scattered showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. Calm wind becoming north northeast around 6 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday: Scattered showers after noon. Increasing clouds, with a high near 81. North northeast wind 5 to 7 mph becoming southwest in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Waimea

Today: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Light and variable wind becoming northeast 8 to 13 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. Northeast wind 8 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Friday: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. East northeast wind 8 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kohala

Today: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 66. Light east wind becoming east northeast 9 to 14 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Showers likely, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. Breezy, with an east wind 13 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday: Showers likely, mainly before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 66. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 14 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

South Point

Today: Sunny, with a high near 86. Windy, with an east northeast wind 22 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 75. Windy, with an east northeast wind 24 to 28 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 86. Windy, with an east wind around 28 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph.

Puna

Today: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. Light and variable wind becoming east northeast 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Showers, mainly after midnight. Low around 65. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 7 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Friday: Showers likely, mainly before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 85. West northwest wind 7 to 9 mph becoming east in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Today: Sunny, with a high near 86. South southeast wind around 6 mph becoming calm.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 67. Calm wind becoming south southeast around 6 mph after midnight.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 86. Southeast wind 5 to 7 mph becoming northwest in the morning.