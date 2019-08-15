DLIR Launches New Unemployment Applications

Unemployment applications in Hawai‘i will function a little differently moving forward.

The Hawai‘i State Department of Labor and Industrial Relations (DLIR) announced on Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019, the successful launch of a newly implemented unemployment insurance employer web application, as well as an expanded claimant web application for claimants proficient in Cantonese and Mandarin with translations in Simplified Chinese.

“These innovative and responsive applications are enhancing the way employers and claimants interact with the department to provide effective and efficient customer service,” stated Director Scott Murakami. “This project is an example of working towards Gov. Ige’s charge to restore the public’s trust in government by committing to reforms that increase efficiency, reduce waste and improve transparency and accountability.”

The department compiles data on limited English proficiency (LEP) populations served and determined Cantonese as the most widely used foreign language, a DLIR release stated. In line with the department’s ongoing policy to provide meaningful access to its customers, the claimant web application was enhanced to offer Simplified Chinese to this population.

Employers are also now able to electronically file wage and tax data, make tax payments, update and make changes to their accounts, as well as view real time data. Employers filing quarterly wage reports online significantly simplifies the preparation and submission of tax and wage data, saves taxpayer money and results in greater accuracy when calculating taxes due, the release continued.

The software was developed in partnership with DataHouse Consulting Inc.

“For us at DataHouse, it’s always been about the people and relationships, and honoring the trust given to us by our clients,” stated President Edward Ontai.” We greatly appreciate the true partnership in this effort, one that we feel was the ‘secret sauce’ to our collective success.”

The department encourages employers to register with the application before Jan. 1, 2020, when it becomes mandatory. The new website is secure, free and can be found at www.uiclaims.hawaii.gov.