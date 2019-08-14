AD
Man, Woman Suspected of Department Store Theft

By Big Island Now
August 14, 2019, 12:08 PM HST (Updated August 14, 2019, 12:08 PM)
PC: HPD

The Hawaiʻi Police Department is asking the public for assistance in identifying two suspects in connection with a theft case at a large retail store in Kona.

If you have any information relative to this incident or in identifying the suspects, call Officer James Rome II at (808) 326-4646 ext. 253 or the department’s non-emergency number at (808) 935-3311.

This information was provided by the authorities. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

