Man, Woman Suspected of Department Store Theft

The Hawaiʻi Police Department is asking the public for assistance in identifying two suspects in connection with a theft case at a large retail store in Kona.

If you have any information relative to this incident or in identifying the suspects, call Officer James Rome II at (808) 326-4646 ext. 253 or the department’s non-emergency number at (808) 935-3311.

This information was provided by the authorities. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.