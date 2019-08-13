AD
ADVERTISEMENT

Rat Lungworm Support Group Meeting Set for Aug. 14

By Big Island Now
August 13, 2019, 5:15 PM HST (Updated August 14, 2019, 6:42 AM)
×

The next Rat Lungworm Support Group meeting at the Kea‘au Community Center is scheduled from 4 to 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019, at 16-186 Pili Mua Street in Kea‘au. Any who are unable to make it in-person may access information to join via the Zoom online meeting platform.

The following is the meeting agenda:

  • 4 p.m. Welcome
  • 4:05 p.m. Agenda and Ground Rules
  • 4:10 p.m. Introduction
  • 4:20 p.m. Sub-groups—15 Minute Updates
  • 4:25 p.m. Legislative Update—Organizing efforts
  • 4:40 p.m. My Health Story Update—Shawzy Cann
  • 4:55 p.m. Education Update—Kay Howe
  • 5:10 p.m. Research Update—Dr. Sue Jarvi and team
  • 5:25 p.m. RLW Conference Update—Dr. Sue Jarvi
  • 5:40 p.m. Next meeting topics—Sept. 11, 2019; What kind of support do you need?; Any interest in learning about Advance Healthcare Directives?
  • 6 p.m. Aloha and thanks for attending
SPONSORED VIDEO

ZOOM INFO

For survivors and their caregivers, researchers, government officials and proponents of preventing RLW who are unable to join in-person, you may log in via Zoom starting at 3:30 p.m. After you click on the new Zoom link, https://ehihalawai.zoom.us/j/841806532, please identify yourself by your name at sign-in.

ADVERTISEMENT

Print

Share this Article

You Might Also Like

Get Weekly Updates

Get a quick summary of what's happening on Hawaii with our weekly email of news highlights:

ARTICLE COMMENTS ( 0 )
View Comments