Governor Releases Funds for KOA Modernization

Funds to modernize Ellison Onizuka Kona International Airport at Keahole have been released, according to a press statement from the Hawai‘ State Senate.

Sen. Lorraine R. Inouye announced on Monday, Aug. 12, 2019, that Gov. David Ige had released the Capital Improvement Project (CIP) funds for airport Modernization Projects totaling $40,409,311.

The CIP funding will go toward Phase 1 of the work, which will include construction to provide terminal building improvements to increase capacity, efficiency and security for passengers, the release stated.

“I want to thank Gov. Ige for making these funds available to help Kona’s residents and visitors alike,” Sen. Inouye said. “This is a great investment for the future of Kona International Airport.”

Ellison Onizuka Kona International Airport is the third busiest of Hawai‘i’s 15 airports, the release continued. The airport is heavily used for inter-island travel and trans-Pacific flights to the US mainland, Canada and Japan. It is also a stop for private aviation operations on Hawai‘i Island.