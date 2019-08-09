Rat Lungworm Support Group to Meet Aug. 14

The Rat Lungworm Support Group will meet at the Kea‘au Community Center on Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019, from 4 to 6 p.m.

If you are unable to make it in person, join the meeting via the Zoom online meeting platform. Log in via Zoom starting at 3:30 p.m. Click on the new Zoom link and identify yourself by name when you sign-in.

Meeting Agenda

4 p.m.: Welcome

4:05 p.m.: Agenda and Ground Rules

4:10 p.m.: Introduction

4:20 p.m.: Sub-groups – 15 Minute Updates

4:25 p.m.: Legislative Update – Organizing efforts

4:40 p.m.: My Health Story Update – Shawzy Cann (see attached)

4:55 p.m.: Education Update – Kay Howe

5:10 p.m.: Research Update – Dr. Sue Jarvi and team

5:25 p.m.: RLW Conference Update – Dr. Sue Jarvi

5:40 p.m.: Next meeting topics – Sept. 11, 2019

– What kind of support do you need?

– Any interest in learning about Advance Healthcare Directives?

6 p.m.: Aloha and thanks for attending

The Kea‘au Community Center is located at 16-186 Pili Mua St.