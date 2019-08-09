Rat Lungworm Support Group to Meet Aug. 14

Rat Lungworm Support Group to Meet Aug. 14August 9, 2019, 9:45 AM HST (Updated August 9, 2019, 9:45 AM)
The Rat Lungworm Support Group will meet at the Kea‘au Community Center on Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019, from 4 to 6 p.m.
If you are unable to make it in person, join the meeting via the Zoom online meeting platform. Log in via Zoom starting at 3:30 p.m. Click on the new Zoom link and identify yourself by name when you sign-in.
Meeting Agenda
4 p.m.: Welcome
4:05 p.m.: Agenda and Ground Rules
4:10 p.m.: Introduction
4:20 p.m.: Sub-groups – 15 Minute Updates
4:25 p.m.: Legislative Update – Organizing efforts
4:40 p.m.: My Health Story Update – Shawzy Cann (see attached)
4:55 p.m.: Education Update – Kay Howe
5:10 p.m.: Research Update – Dr. Sue Jarvi and team
5:25 p.m.: RLW Conference Update – Dr. Sue Jarvi
5:40 p.m.: Next meeting topics – Sept. 11, 2019
– What kind of support do you need?
– Any interest in learning about Advance Healthcare Directives?
6 p.m.: Aloha and thanks for attending
The Kea‘au Community Center is located at 16-186 Pili Mua St.