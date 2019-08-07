Gov. Ige Names New Director of Budget and Finance

Gov. David Ige has appointed Neal Miyahira as director of the Department of Budget and Finance.

Miyahira is currently the administrator of the Budget, Program Planning and Management Division at Budget and Finance. He has also served as director of Finance and deputy director of Finance during his 20 years at the department.

SPONSORED VIDEO

Previously, Miyahira worked at the Department of Taxation as deputy director of taxation, as well as chief of research at the Office of the Lieutenant Governor (1986-1994), and in various capacities in the Hawai‘i State Senate and State of Hawai‘i.

A Waipahu High School graduate, Miyahira earned his bachelor’s and master’s degrees in economics at the University of Hawai‘i at Mānoa.

Miyahira starts as Budget and Finance director on July 1. His appointment is subject to Senate confirmation.