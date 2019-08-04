Hawaiian International Billfish Tournament Decided

Laguna Niguel Billfish Club-Firesten has claimed victory in the 2019 Hawaiian International Billfish Tournament victory and the accompanying Governor’s Trophy.

The father-son team chalked up 100 points for a short nose spearfish tag and release, providing just enough margin to eke out first position.

The winning team was led by father and captain Martin Firestein, alongside his son, Mitchell Firestein, who has been fishing this tournament with his dad since he was 7 years old. They won the 60th annual tournament with a total of 1,600 points.

“From the get go today, it was nerve wracking,” Mitchell Firestein said. “At the last hour, we both knew we had no control over this. It is what it is. Today worked out. We are so happy to win here in Kona.”

Captain Kevin Hibbard wins 2019 Henry Chee Award

The Henry Chee Memorial Award was established by the Board of Governors in 1965 to recognize the charter boat captain accumulating the greatest number of billfish points during the tournament.

Captain Kevin Hibbard will be added to the list of Hawaiian International Billfish Tournament Henry Chee Award recipients.

The Hawaiian International Billfish Tournament was founded 60 years ago, the same year Hawai‘i gained statehood, when a small group of local anglers including legendary Kona fisherman Henry Chee assembled in Kona Inn General Manager Peter Fithian’s office. Since its humble beginnings, the Hawaiian International Billfish Tournament’s status has evolved throughout the fishing world.

“For 60 years, the Kona community has welcomed the Hawaiian International Billfish Tournament with love and aloha,” said Hawaiian International Billfish Tournament Founder Peter Fithian. “We are appreciative of the community’s support throughout the tournament’s history, Mahalo to Kona for all you have given. It took a long time to build a tournament like this one. The first 30 years are really the testing grounds. After that, you find the commitment but catching a fish is still the largest wild card.”

TEAM STANDINGS POINTS (including bonus)

Laguna Niguel Billfish Club-Firestein, USA 1600

Olympian Dream Fishing Club, Japan 1450

Denarau Game & Sportsfishing Club-Team Flying Fijians 1450

Kona Gamefish Club-Blue Fin, Japan 1400

Ohana Marlin Club, Japan 1250

Houston Big Game Fishing Club-Team Filo Pamela Basco 1250

Pajaro Valley Gamefish Club-Team 1, USA 1250

Hawke’s Bay Game Fishing Club-The Odd Fellows, NZ 1200

Lizard Island Game Fish Club 1200

BOAT STANDINGS CAPTAIN POINTS (including bonus)

2nd Offense Kevin Hibbard 1800

Northern Lights II Kevin Nakamaru 1774.5

Foxy Lady Boyd DeCoito 1600

EZ Pickens Chuck Wigzell 1550

Benchmark Chris Donato 1550

JR’s Hooker Jean Nogues 1496.2

Humdinger Jeff Fay 1350

Waiopai Kai Hoover 1200

Night Runner Jim Wigzell 1100