Hirono Legislation Promote Native Plant Use, Protection

On Wednesday, July 31, 2019, US Sen. Mazie K. Hirono (D-Hawaii) co-introduced a bill intended to promote native plant use, research and protection.

The Botanical Sciences and Native Plant Materials Research, Restoration and Promotion Act would encourage federal land management agencies to hire botanists, establish a collaborative grant program to support efforts to keep rare plant species from becoming endangered and help endangered plant species recover, while proactively encouraging the use of native plants in projects on federal land when feasible.

SPONSORED VIDEO

“Hawai‘i is home to over one thousand native plant species, and nearly 90 percent of those are found nowhere else in the world,” Sen. Hirono said. “Without these plants, our communities and our ecosystems face serious economic and ecological consequences. This bill would provide federal, state and local land management entities the tools and resources they need to further protect native plant species and ensure the wellbeing of these plants for generations to come.”

The Botanical Sciences and Native Plant Materials Research, Restoration and Promotion Act would: