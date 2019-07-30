Free Paper Mâché Program at Hale Halawai in August

The County of Hawaiʻi Recreation program is holding a free paper mâché program for children aged 7-14 at Hale Halawai on Tuesday, Aug. 20 and Aug. 27 at 4 p.m., according to a release from Hale Halawai.

In this two-part class, participants will learn to make paper mâché masks on the first week, then paint and decorate their creations the following week. Please plan on attending both sessions.

Registration for this class, which is free to the public, runs Aug. 12 to Aug. 15. Those interested may register by calling 808-327-3565 or by email at [email protected].