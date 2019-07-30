Cop on Top Raises Funds for Special Olympics Hawai‘i

To raise funds and awareness for Special Olympics Hawai‘i, volunteer, off-duty law enforcement officers will take their duties to new heights for this year’s 18th annual Cop on Top.

During the event, which runs from Aug. 23 to 25, participants will rise to the occasion, accepting donations from atop 10-foot scaffolds fronting Hawai‘i Walmart stores.

“It’s an honor to be part of Cop on Top’s 18th year and to once again connect our customers and associates to the life-changing work that Special Olympics Hawai‘i does,” said Lance McAlister, Walmart Hawaii market manager. “It’s inspiring to see our local law enforcement engage with the community and our customers to raise awareness for an important cause.”

Hawaii Island dates and locations include the Kona Walmart and Hilo Walmart, from Aug. 22 to Aug. 24.

Donations collected from Cop on Top directly benefit Special Olympics Hawai‘i and their efforts to provide sports programs for athletes year-round, including opportunities to participate in regional and national competitions. Since 2001, Cop on Top has raised more than $3,437,236 for Special Olympics Hawai‘i athletes statewide.

For more information on Special Olympics Hawai‘i, please call 808-943-8808 or visit www.sohawaii.org. Special Olympics Hawai‘i is also on Twitter, www.twitter.com/sohawaii, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/SpecialOlympicsHawaii and on Instagram at www.instagram.com/SOHawaii.