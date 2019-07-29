AD
Police Seek Suspect in Theft

By Big Island Now
July 29, 2019, 11:53 AM HST (Updated July 29, 2019, 11:53 AM)
Hawai‘i Police Department is seeking help from the public to identify a theft suspect who allegedly shoplifted from a Kailua-Kona location on Saturday, July 13, 2019.

The victim reported that on Saturday, July 13, 2019, the unidentified female party concealed the clothing on her person while in a dressing room, then left the store without paying and without permission.

The suspect was identified as wearing a brown skirt, a gray sweater and a cream crochet halter top. She was also described as being of slender build and approximately 5 feet, 6 inches tall.

Police ask anyone with information on this suspect to call Officer P. Robinson of Kona Patrol at (808) 326-4646 ext. 253. Callers may also call the department’s non-emergency number at (808) 935-3311.

