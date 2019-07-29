Police Seek Suspect in Theft

Police Seek Suspect in TheftJuly 29, 2019, 11:53 AM HST (Updated July 29, 2019, 11:53 AM)
The Hawai‘i Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a female suspect who is accused of stealing clothing from a store in Kona.
The victim reported that on Saturday, July 13, 2019, the unidentified female party concealed the clothing on her person while in a dressing room, then left the store without paying and without permission.
The suspect was identified as wearing a brown skirt, a gray sweater and a cream crochet halter top. She was also described as being of slender build and approximately 5 feet, 6 inches tall.
Police ask anyone with information on this suspect to call Officer P. Robinson of Kona Patrol at (808) 326-4646 ext. 253. Callers may also call the department’s non-emergency number at (808) 935-3311.