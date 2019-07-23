July 23, 2019 Surf Forecast

July 23, 2019 Surf ForecastJuly 23, 2019, 5:03 AM HST (Updated July 23, 2019, 5:03 AM)
Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.
North East
am pm
Surf: Chest to shoulder high NE medium period swell.
Conditions: Choppy/sideshore current with SE winds 15-20mph in the morning shifting ESE for the afternoon.
North West
am pm
Surf: Ankle to knee high SW long period swell.
Conditions: Semi glassy/semi bumpy in the morning with NNE winds less than 5mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting SSW 10-15mph.
West
am pm
Surf: Knee high SW long period swell with occasional thigh high sets.
Conditions: Semi glassy in the morning with N winds less than 5mph. Bumpy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting SSW 5-10mph.
South East
am pm
Surf: Waist to chest high ESE medium period swell with occasional shoulder high sets.
Conditions: Semi choppy with ENE winds 5-10mph.
**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Hawaii County projected winds, tides, swell direction & period and expected wave heights.**
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com