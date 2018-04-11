UHH Student Athletes Recognized at Academic Honors Reception

The University of Hawaiʻi Hilo Vulcans announced that it recognized 66 student athletes on Wednesday, April 4, 2018, at the 2017–18 Student-Athlete Academic Honors Reception at Campus Center.

Student athletes with a cumulative grade point average of 3.3 or higher who were with a team through the fall semester qualified for the award. UH Hilo coaches, athletic staff, faculty members, college deans and Interim Chancellor Marcia Sakai were in attendance. Student athletes were encouraged to invite their favorite professor to help celebrate their achievements.

“It is important to honor our student athletes that are excelling in the classroom,” said Roxanne Levenson, senior woman administrator and compliance officer. “It’s not easy to carry that kind of GPA while also managing our travel schedule. Much is asked of our student athletes in the classroom, on the field and in the community.”

All 12 UH Hilo athletic teams had students honored. The women’s soccer team had the highest number of players with a 3.3 GPA or higher with 15, followed by the men’s soccer team with 10. The average GPA in the room was 3.65.

Student athletes honored:

Baseball: Micah Carter, Austin Inouye, Phillip Steering, Colby Stevens, Dylan Sugimoto, Jaron Sugimoto

Men’s Basketball: Will Burghardt, Brian Ishola

Men’s Golf: Adam Chiya, Evan Merrier, Taylor Patrick

Men’s Soccer: Cassidy Dixon, Conner Ebright, Trenton Hooper, Kyran Johal, Omar Machado, Xahil McDonald, Jeffry Meier, Christian Ohly, Jesus Ortega, Christian Reyes

Men’s Tennis: Alessandro Giuliato, Ryuta Ogawa, Hugues Renaud, Gregory Zukeran

Women’s Basketball: Kailani Jones, Alyssa Movchan, Allie Navarette, Kim Schmelz, Safia Sheikh, Sara Schimizu

Cross Country: Anna Baker Mikkelsen

Women’s Golf: Anela Dalton, Andi Igawa, Keely Kitamura, Rachel Soans

Women’s Soccer: Hedda Bjerklund, Hailey Briseno, Bryana-Marie Ebbers, Taylor Greenwood, Jada Macairan, Shantee Martin, Jaime Salas, Kayela Santiago, Sophia Satterlee, Symone Seidewand, Keani Shirai, Amanda Tuttle, Brianna Valencia, Breanna Young

Softball: Leilani Blair, Billi Derleth, Cyanne Fernandez, Kiarra Lincoln, Jordan Millwood, Darian Obara, Keana Reyes-Burke, Maria Steadmon

Women’s Tennis: Madeline Bush

Volleyball: Trixie Croad, Lucy Fitzgerald, Siera Green, Ashton Jessee, Taylor Madrid