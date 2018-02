On Thursday, Feb. 1, 2018, the Sunbirds of Fresno Pacific will be in town taking on the Vulcans of UH-Hilo in the PacWest Conference basketball game matchup of the week.

Nā Leo TV will broadcast the games live with the coverage beginning at 5 p.m., with the women’s matchup and the men’s game to follow at 7:30 p.m., on Spectrum Channel 53 and streaming online.