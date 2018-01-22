Senate Votes to End Government Shutdown

This morning the US Senate voted 81-18 in favor of advancing a bill to end the federal government shutdown that went into effect at midnight on Friday, Jan. 18, 2018.

US Sen. Brian Schatz voted in favor of the bill to end the shutdown, while US Sen. Mazie Hirono cast a vote against the proposal.

The short-term spending proposal temporarily funds government operations for three weeks and give the Senate more time to address immigration policy.

In order for the government to reopen, President Trump and the House still have to approve the spending legislation, which would also extend the expired Children’s Health Insurance Program for six years.

Under the bill, federal agencies are funded through Feb. 8, 2018.

Rep. Tulsi Gabbard voted against Congress’s 4th short-term spending bill in 5 months that fails to include a year-long budget for our military and government agencies, funding for community health centers, and a permanent fix for our country’s DREAMers. The vote to reopen the government passed the Senate earlier today with a vote of 81-18, passed the House by 266-150, and will now go to President Trump for his signature.

Rep. Gabbard has consistently opposed destructive Continuing Resolutions that fund the government for a few weeks at a time, holding the American economy hostage, damaging military readiness, and creating uncertainty that bars any long-term planning around federal funding.

Congresswoman Gabbard said: