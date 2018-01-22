Senate Votes to End Government Shutdown

Senate Votes to End Government ShutdownJanuary 22, 2018, 10:26 AM HST (Updated January 22, 2018, 3:29 PM) · 2 Comments
This morning the US Senate voted 81-18 in favor of advancing a bill to end the federal government shutdown that went into effect at midnight on Friday, Jan. 18, 2018.
US Sen. Brian Schatz voted in favor of the bill to end the shutdown, while US Sen. Mazie Hirono cast a vote against the proposal.
The short-term spending proposal temporarily funds government operations for three weeks and give the Senate more time to address immigration policy.
In order for the government to reopen, President Trump and the House still have to approve the spending legislation, which would also extend the expired Children’s Health Insurance Program for six years.
Under the bill, federal agencies are funded through Feb. 8, 2018.
Rep. Tulsi Gabbard voted against Congress’s 4th short-term spending bill in 5 months that fails to include a year-long budget for our military and government agencies, funding for community health centers, and a permanent fix for our country’s DREAMers. The vote to reopen the government passed the Senate earlier today with a vote of 81-18, passed the House by 266-150, and will now go to President Trump for his signature.
Rep. Gabbard has consistently opposed destructive Continuing Resolutions that fund the government for a few weeks at a time, holding the American economy hostage, damaging military readiness, and creating uncertainty that bars any long-term planning around federal funding.
Congresswoman Gabbard said:
“The only thing more irresponsible than this reckless government shutdown is another shutdown in three weeks—which is exactly where we are headed with today’s temporary funding bill. This bill was founded on empty promises and a record of failure to solve the problems that led to the shutdown in the first place. It prolongs uncertainty for federal workers, our troops and their families, DREAMers, and millions that rely on federal services.
“This is not about politics. It is about standing up and fighting for what is right for the people of Hawaiʻi and this country. I will not stand by while political games in Washington threaten the health of our keiki and struggling low-income families, the readiness of our troops, and the ability for DREAMers, who were brought here as children through no choice of their own, to come out from the shadows and live free in the only home they’ve ever known. Until we actually work together to solve the challenges our country is facing, people in Hawaiʻi and across the country will continue to suffer. We need real solutions, not the same old broken status quo.”