Volcano Art Center to hold 14th Annual ‘Love the Arts’ Gala

Volcano Art Center (VAC) invites art lovers throughout the community to attend the 14th annual “Love the Arts” fundraiser gala on Saturday, Feb. 24, from 5 to 9 p.m. at the Center’s Niʻaulani Campus in Volcano Village.

The fundraising event will join artists and art lovers for an evening of gourmet food, wine, local brews, auctions and fine art.

The gala silent and live auctions will feature original works of fine art, gift certificates from local businesses, tours, restaurants and hotel stays. Special items for bidding will include a rare, hand-pulled block print by Dietrich Varez; “Sitting Pretty,” an original hand-pulled, hand-colored block print from art created for the book “A Perfect Day for an Albatross” by Caren Loebel Fried; and an original design stained glass panel by Claudia McCall. An additional auction item will include a dinner hosted by three local families with culinary expertise.

This year’s event theme is inspired by the threat of possible cuts to art funding. VAC aspires to cultivate a thriving art community that includes art and cultural education programs that serve the community. The event will support future programs at VAC and aims to build a fire arts program facility to expand current offerings.

Tickets for the gala are $55 for VAC members and $65 for non-members. Tickets may be purchased online at www.volcanoartcenter.org/lta, or in person at the Volcano Art Center Gallery in Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park, Volcano Art Center’s administrative offices in Volcano Village, or at Basically Books and Banyan Gallery in Hilo.

Volcano Art Center is a nonprofit organization founded in 1974 to promote, develop and perpetuate the artistic, cultural and environmental heritage of Hawaiʻi through the arts and education.