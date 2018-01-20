January 20, 2018 Surf Forecast

HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR EAST FACING SHORES

Swell Summary

Outlook through Friday January 26: Surf will remain elevated along east facing shores through Sunday, before dropping below the advisory level of 8 ft. The swell from the north will continue to fade through Saturday as well. A small northwest swell is expected arrive Saturday night, and be reinforced with a moderate west-northwest swell Sunday night through Monday. Surf will peak Monday night near advisory level, then gradually lower through midweek. A small background swell from the south will persist through the forecast period.

Surf heights are forecast heights of the face, or front, of waves. The surf forecast is based on the significant wave height, the average height of the one third largest waves, at the locations of the largest breakers. Some waves may be more than twice as high as the significant wave height. Expect to encounter rip currents in or near any surf zone.

North East

am pm

Surf: 1-3′ overhead high ENE medium period swell.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with SSE winds 10-15mph.

North West

am pm

Surf: Ankle to knee high WNW ground swell for the morning going more NNE and building into the knee to thigh range in the afternoon.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with N winds less than 5mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting SW 10-15mph.

West

am pm

Surf: Ankle to knee high S ground swell in the morning builds for the afternoon with occasional sets up to thigh high.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with N winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting SW 5-10mph.

South East

am pm

Surf: Head high mix of ESE medium period swell and ENE medium period swell for the morning. The surf builds from the E in the afternoon with sets up to 1-2′ overhead high.

Conditions: Bumpy/semi bumpy with E winds 5-10mph in the morning shifting ENE for the afternoon.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Hawaii County projected winds, tides, swell direction & period and expected wave heights.**

