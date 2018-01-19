AD
Hiapo Perreira

By KAPA Radio
January 19, 2018
KAPA Hawaiian FM morning personalities Jaz and Ka’ea welcomed Hiapo Perreira to the KAPA Cafe.

Hiapo is an associate professor of Hawaiian language and literature at the University of Hawai‘i at Hilo. He was the first to ever receive a Master of Arts from UH-Hilo. Hiapo worked as program director and curriculum developer to lecturer for such Hawaiian development programs as: `Aha Punana Leo; Hale Kuamo`o Hawaiian Language Center; and Ka Haka `Ula O Ke`elikolani College of Hawaiian Language.
