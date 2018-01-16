January 16, 2018 Surf Forecast

HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR NORTH AND WEST FACING SHORES

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

Swell Summary

Outlook through Monday January 22: A short-lived northwest swell expected on Wednesday, will likely produce advisory surf again along north and west facing shores. This source will shift from the northwest to the north by Thursday. Strong to near gale force trade winds will likely bring advisory- level surf to east facing shores from Wednesday through Friday.

Surf heights are forecast heights of the face, or front, of waves. The surf forecast is based on the significant wave height, the average height of the one third largest waves, at the locations of the largest breakers. Some waves may be more than twice as high as the significant wave height. Expect to encounter rip currents in or near any surf zone.

North East

am pm

Surf: Well overhead high NNW ground swell.

Conditions: Light sideshore texture in the morning with SSE winds 5-10mph. Bumpy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the E.

North West

am pm

Surf: Knee to waist high WNW ground swell with occasional stomach high sets.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with ENE winds less than 5mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting SW 10-15mph.

ADVERTISEMENT

West

am pm

Surf: Waist to chest high NW ground swell for the morning with occasional shoulder high sets. This drops a bit in the afternoon.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with NW winds less than 5mph. Bumpy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting SSW 5-10mph.

South East

am pm

Surf: Knee high E wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to chest high.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with N winds 5-10mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting NNE 10-15mph.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Hawaii County projected winds, tides, swell direction & period and expected wave heights.**

+ SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT