HEI Sponsors 2018 MATHCOUNTS State Competitions

A $10,000 grant was awarded to the Hawai‘i Society of Professional Engineers Educational Foundation (HSPEEF) from the HEI Charitable Foundation for the 35th annual MATHCOUNTS O‘ahu Chapter Competition on Feb. 10, 2018 and Hawai‘i State Competition on March 10, 2018 at Kamehameha Schools. HSPEEF is a nonprofit whose mission is to provide support for educational programs that will further opportunities for Hawai‘i’s future engineers.

This year, 27 public and private school teams will participate in the O‘ahu Chapter competition. For the past seven years, Washington Middle School, Punahou School and Iolani School have produced some of the top “mathletes” that have advanced to the state and national competitions.

MATHCOUNTS is a national enrichment, coaching and competition program that promotes middle school mathematics achievement. During the events, student “mathletes” in grades 6, 7 and 8 compete in a series of rounds as individuals and as team members to demonstrate their mathematical abilities.

Winners in the state competition qualify to compete in the national competition scheduled over May 12-15, 2018 in Washington, D.C.

For more than 30 years, Hawaiian Electric has been the presenting sponsor of the MATHCOUNTS events on O‘ahu. More than 75 company employees assist with the two competitions each year and have contributed about 13,500 volunteer hours over the program run in Hawai‘i.

For more information on the local MATHCOUNTS events, contact Barry Nakamoto at bnakamoto@covanta.org.