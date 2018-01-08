January 08, 2018 Surf Forecast

There are no marine alerts posted at this time.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Hawaii County projected winds, tides, swell direction & period and expected wave heights.**

Swell Summary

Outlook through Sunday January 14: The current west-northwest swell will continue to diminish through Tuesday, but a new long-period northwest swell will begin to arrive Tuesday night. This new swell will persist for several days, with advisory-level surf expected along north and west facing shores Tuesday and Wednesday. Surf may approach warning levels with the peak on Thursday. An even larger north-northwest swell is possible next weekend.

Surf heights are forecast heights of the face, or front, of waves. The surf forecast is based on the significant wave height, the average height of the one third largest waves, at the locations of the largest breakers. Some waves may be more than twice as high as the significant wave height. Expect to encounter rip currents in or near any surf zone.

North East

am pm

Surf: Stomach to shoulder high ENE wind swell.

Conditions: Light sideshore texture in the morning with SE winds 5-10mph. Choppy/sideshore current conditions for the afternoon as the winds increase to 15-20mph.

North West

am pm

Surf: Chest to shoulder high WNW ground swell.

Conditions: Glassy in the early morning with E winds less than 5mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions move in during the morning hours with the winds shifting SW 5-10mph.

West

am pm

Surf: Shoulder to head high WNW ground swell for the morning with occasional 1-2′ overhead high sets. This drops in the afternoon with occasional head high sets.

Conditions: Clean in the early morning with ENE winds less than 5mph. Semi choppy conditions move in during the morning hours with the winds shifting S 5-10mph.

South East

am pm

Surf: Stomach to shoulder high E wind swell.

Conditions: Light sideshore texture with NNE winds 10-15mph.

