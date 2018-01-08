HPD Seeking Man Who Failed to Return to HCCC

The Hawaiʻi Island Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating 33-year-old Alexander Hill, who failed to return to the Hawaiʻi Community Correctional Center on Monday, Oct. 2, 2017.

Hill is an inmate that had been on a weekly work furlough plan and has violated the terms of his program.

Contact police if you know his whereabouts by calling the departments non-emergency number at (808) 935-3311.