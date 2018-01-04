Rat Lungworm Support Group to Hold Community Meetings

Hilo Medical Center and Puna Community Medical Center are continuing community meetings with the Rat Lungworm Support Group.

The next meetings will be held at the Neighborhood Place of Puna (across from the Humane Society) on Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018, from 4 to 6 p.m. and on Tuesday, Feb. 13, from 4 to 6 p.m.

The meeting is offered in support of survivors of rat lungworm disease and their caregivers.

The Neighborhood Place of Puna is located at 16-105 Opukahaia St. in Keaʻau.

For more information, contact Public Affairs Director Elena Cabatu at ecabatu@hhsc.org or call (808) 932-3160.