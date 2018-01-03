Hawai‘i Volcano Overflight: Lava Lake Revealed

Video music: 6–8 by Jake Shimabukuro from the album NASHVILLE SESSIONS

For the first time in two months, the Paradise Helicopters’ crew was able to access the lava lake at Puʻu ʻŌʻō, a volcanic cone in the eastern rift zone of Kīlauea Volcano. Puʻu ʻŌʻō has been erupting continuously since Jan. 3, 1983, making it the longest-lived rift-zone eruption of the last two centuries.

“Pele welcomed us with wonderful spattering activity,” said Tropical Visions Video photographer and videographer Mick Kalber about Paradise Helicopters’ Thursday, Dec. 28, 2017, overflight.

“As usual, several gorgeous pahoehoe flows were discovered within a mile of the vent,” said Kalber. “But nearly all the flows that rolled down Pulama Pali over the past two weeks are now gone. We found only one breakout there. Wonder where all that lava went!