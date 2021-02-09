County to Start Prep Work on Aliʻi Drive Culvert

The County of Hawaiʻi Department of Public Works will be doing preliminary work on the Aliʻi Drive Culvert located on the Waiʻaha Drainageway near Kona Tiki Hotel.

Work is scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 13, between 10 a.m. and midnight, weather conditions permitting.

Motorists should expect delays along Aliʻi Drive, between Lunapule Road and Kona Searidge Condominiums. The section of road near Kona Tiki’s will be limited to alternating one-lane traffic.

Two-way travel will be provided at all times, and special off-duty police officers will be posted in the work area to facilitate traffic movement.

Motorists are advised to drive with caution as heavy machinery will be transporting large project items to the worksite.

If there are any questions or concerns, call 808-961-8321.