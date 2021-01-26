January 26, 2021 Weather Forecast

Flash Flood Watch issued January 26 at 3:47AM HST until January 26 at 6:00PM HST by NWS

Hilo

Overnight: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Low around 67. South southeast wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tuesday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. High near 78. South southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New rainfall amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.

Tuesday Night: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 65. East southeast wind 5 to 9 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.

Kona

Overnight: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tuesday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 78. Calm wind becoming west around 6 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tuesday Night: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Waimea

Overnight: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. North wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tuesday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 73. Northeast wind 8 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.

Tuesday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. Breezy, with a northeast wind around 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Kohala

Overnight: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Low around 47. Breezy, with an east wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tuesday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Cloudy, with a high near 67. Windy, with an east wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 19 to 24 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.

Tuesday Night: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47. Windy, with an east wind around 26 mph, with gusts as high as 38 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

South Big Island

Overnight: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Low around 71. Windy, with an east northeast wind around 29 mph, with gusts as high as 37 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tuesday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 77. Windy, with an east northeast wind around 29 mph, with gusts as high as 37 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tuesday Night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Cloudy, with a low around 71. Windy, with an east northeast wind around 29 mph, with gusts as high as 37 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Puna

Overnight: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Low around 64. East wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tuesday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 76. East wind 6 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.

Tuesday Night: Showers. Low around 62. East wind 3 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.

Waikoloa

Overnight: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. East northeast wind around 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tuesday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 78. East wind 5 to 13 mph becoming north northwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tuesday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. East wind 9 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

