January 24, 2021 Weather Forecast

High Surf Advisory issued January 24 at 3:27AM HST until January 26 at 6:00PM HST by NWS

Hilo

Overnight: Occasional showers. Low around 65. West southwest wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday: Occasional showers. High near 76. West southwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Sunday Night: Showers. The rain could be heavy at times. Low around 64. South southeast wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Kona

Overnight: Isolated showers. Widespread haze. Partly cloudy, with a low around 63. East northeast wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday: Scattered showers after noon. Widespread haze. Partly sunny, with a high near 77. Light and variable wind becoming west southwest 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Sunday Night: Scattered showers. Widespread haze. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Waimea

Overnight: Scattered showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 54. North wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 72. North northeast wind 5 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Sunday Night: Showers likely. The rain could be heavy at times. Cloudy, with a low around 54. Light and variable wind becoming east southeast 9 to 14 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.

Kohala

Overnight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 11 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 50 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 68. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 13 to 18 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday Night: Showers. The rain could be heavy at times. Low around 47. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 12 to 17 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

South Big Island

Overnight: Scattered showers. Widespread haze. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. Windy, with an east northeast wind around 25 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday: Showers likely, mainly after noon. Widespread haze. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 77. Windy, with an east northeast wind 25 to 28 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday Night: Showers. The rain could be heavy at times. Widespread haze. Low around 69. Windy, with an east northeast wind around 26 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Puna

Overnight: Occasional showers. Low around 63. West wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 75. Light and variable wind becoming east northeast 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Sunday Night: Showers. The rain could be heavy at times. Low around 62. Breezy, with an east wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 11 to 16 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.

Waikoloa

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 63. East wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday: Scattered showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. East wind 6 to 9 mph becoming west northwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Sunday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. Northwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming east after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

