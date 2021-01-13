January 13, 2021 Weather Forecast

Special Weather Statement issued January 13 at 3:15AM HST by NWS

Hilo

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Light southwest wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday: Scattered showers, mainly before 7am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 78. Light north northwest wind becoming north northeast 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday Night: Showers likely, mainly after 7pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. West southwest wind 3 to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kona

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 62. Light east wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday: Isolated showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. Light and variable wind becoming west northwest around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday Night: Isolated showers. Widespread haze. Partly cloudy, with a low around 61. Light east southeast wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Waimea

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 53. South wind 3 to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 73. Light and variable wind becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Wednesday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. Northeast wind around 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Kohala

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46. West southwest wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 69. Light and variable wind becoming east northeast 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday Night: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45. East wind 7 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

South Big Island

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. East northeast wind 7 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. East northeast wind 7 to 14 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday Night: Isolated showers. Widespread haze. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 14 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Puna

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. South southwest wind 5 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday: Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 77. West southwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming north northeast in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday Night: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. West northwest wind 3 to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 62. Southeast wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday: Isolated showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. Light and variable wind becoming northwest around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday Night: Isolated showers before 7pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 61. East wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

