January 07, 2021 Weather Forecast

Hilo

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a steady temperature around 67. West wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. Light and variable wind becoming east southeast around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. East southeast wind around 6 mph becoming west southwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kona

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Light and variable wind.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 59. Light north northeast wind.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Southeast wind 5 to 9 mph becoming north northwest in the afternoon.

Waimea

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a steady temperature around 57. Breezy, with a northeast wind around 18 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday: Isolated showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 74. Breezy, with a northeast wind 11 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday Night: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 45. South southwest wind 3 to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Kohala

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a steady temperature around 50. Very windy, with an east wind around 32 mph, with gusts as high as 46 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 64. Windy, with an east wind 21 to 26 mph decreasing to 8 to 13 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 38 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35. Southwest wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

South Big Island

Today: Partly sunny, with a high near 80. Windy, with an east wind 24 to 26 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 68. Breezy, with a northeast wind 11 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. East northeast wind around 10 mph becoming north northwest in the afternoon.

Puna

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. North northwest wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 75. North wind around 7 mph becoming east northeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Thursday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. Southwest wind 3 to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Today: Sunny, with a high near 80. East wind 7 to 10 mph becoming north in the afternoon.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 57. Southeast wind 3 to 6 mph.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 80. Calm wind becoming northwest around 6 mph in the afternoon.

