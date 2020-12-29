December 29, 2020 Weather Forecast

December 29, 2020 Weather ForecastDecember 29, 2020, 4:00 AM HST (Updated December 29, 2020, 4:00 AM)
Hilo
Overnight: Scattered showers. Widespread haze. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. Southwest wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tuesday: Showers likely, mainly after 1pm. Widespread haze. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. Southwest wind 6 to 8 mph becoming east southeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tuesday Night: Showers likely, mainly before 7pm. Widespread haze. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. East southeast wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Kona
Waimea
Kohala
South Big Island
Puna
Waikoloa
Today: Widespread haze. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the afternoon.
Tonight: Widespread haze. Partly cloudy, with a low around 62. Calm wind becoming east southeast around 5 mph.
Wednesday: Isolated showers before noon. Widespread haze. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Light and variable wind becoming east northeast around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Looking Ahead
