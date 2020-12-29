December 29, 2020 Weather Forecast

There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

Hilo

Overnight: Scattered showers. Widespread haze. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. Southwest wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday: Showers likely, mainly after 1pm. Widespread haze. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. Southwest wind 6 to 8 mph becoming east southeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday Night: Showers likely, mainly before 7pm. Widespread haze. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. East southeast wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kona

:

Waimea

:

Kohala

:

South Big Island

:

Puna

:

Waikoloa

Today: Widespread haze. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the afternoon.

Tonight: Widespread haze. Partly cloudy, with a low around 62. Calm wind becoming east southeast around 5 mph.

Wednesday: Isolated showers before noon. Widespread haze. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Light and variable wind becoming east northeast around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Looking Ahead