December 26, 2020 Weather Forecast

December 26, 2020 Weather ForecastDecember 26, 2020, 4:00 AM HST (Updated December 26, 2020, 4:00 AM)
Hilo
Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. West wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Saturday: Scattered showers, mainly before 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. West wind 5 to 7 mph becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Saturday Night: Scattered showers, mainly after 7pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. Northeast wind around 6 mph becoming light and variable. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Kona
Overnight: Isolated showers. Widespread haze. Partly cloudy, with a steady temperature around 70. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Saturday: Isolated showers before 7am, then isolated showers after 1pm. Widespread haze. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Saturday Night: Scattered showers, mainly between 7pm and 1am. Widespread haze. Partly cloudy, with a low around 61. West northwest wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Waimea
Overnight: Scattered showers. Partly cloudy, with a steady temperature around 58. Breezy, with a northeast wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Saturday: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 74. Breezy, with a northeast wind 14 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Saturday Night: Scattered showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 52. Breezy, with a northeast wind 14 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Kohala
Overnight: Scattered showers. Partly cloudy, with a steady temperature around 53. Windy, with an east wind around 24 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Saturday: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 70. Windy, with an east wind 21 to 29 mph, with gusts as high as 41 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Saturday Night: Scattered showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 45. Windy, with an east wind 24 to 29 mph, with gusts as high as 41 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
South Big Island
Today: Isolated showers after noon. Widespread haze. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Windy, with an east northeast wind 21 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Isolated showers before midnight. Widespread haze. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. Windy, with an east northeast wind 24 to 29 mph, with gusts as high as 37 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Sunday: Widespread haze. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Windy, with an east northeast wind 22 to 28 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph.
Puna
Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. Northwest wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Saturday: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. Northwest wind 7 to 9 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Saturday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. North northeast wind 7 to 9 mph becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Waikoloa
Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Breezy, with a north northeast wind 6 to 11 mph becoming east northeast 12 to 17 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Isolated showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 61. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 11 to 21 mph becoming southeast after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 80. Southeast wind 8 to 13 mph becoming light and variable in the afternoon.
Looking Ahead
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov