December 24, 2020 Weather Forecast

There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

Hilo

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. West wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday: Scattered showers, mainly after 11am. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. West wind around 7 mph becoming east northeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. East northeast wind 5 to 7 mph becoming light and variable. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kona

Today: Widespread haze after 11am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Calm wind becoming west southwest around 6 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight: Isolated showers after 7pm. Widespread haze. Partly cloudy, with a low around 63. West southwest wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Christmas Day: Scattered showers, mainly after 1pm. Widespread haze. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Calm wind becoming west around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Waimea

Overnight: Isolated showers after 5am. Mostly clear early, then becoming mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 8 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday: Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 74. Breezy, with a northeast wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday Night: Scattered showers, mainly after 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 13 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kohala

Overnight: Isolated showers after 5am. Mostly clear early, then becoming mostly cloudy, with a low around 47. Breezy, with an east wind 11 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday: Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 64. Breezy, with an east wind 18 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47. East wind 7 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

South Big Island

Today: Widespread haze. Sunny, with a high near 80. Breezy, with an east wind 13 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Tonight: Widespread haze. Mostly clear, with a low around 71. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 13 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.

Christmas Day: Widespread haze. Sunny, with a high near 80. Breezy, with an east wind 13 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Puna

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. West wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 75. Northwest wind 6 to 11 mph becoming northeast in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. Northwest wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 9 to 14 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 63. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 15 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Christmas Day: Sunny, with a high near 80. Breezy, with a northeast wind 15 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

