December 24, 2020 Weather Forecast

December 24, 2020 Weather ForecastDecember 24, 2020, 4:00 AM HST (Updated December 24, 2020, 4:00 AM)
Hilo
Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. West wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Thursday: Scattered showers, mainly after 11am. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. West wind around 7 mph becoming east northeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Thursday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. East northeast wind 5 to 7 mph becoming light and variable. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Kona
Today: Widespread haze after 11am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Calm wind becoming west southwest around 6 mph in the afternoon.
Tonight: Isolated showers after 7pm. Widespread haze. Partly cloudy, with a low around 63. West southwest wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Christmas Day: Scattered showers, mainly after 1pm. Widespread haze. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Calm wind becoming west around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Waimea
Overnight: Isolated showers after 5am. Mostly clear early, then becoming mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 8 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Thursday: Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 74. Breezy, with a northeast wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Thursday Night: Scattered showers, mainly after 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 13 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Kohala
Overnight: Isolated showers after 5am. Mostly clear early, then becoming mostly cloudy, with a low around 47. Breezy, with an east wind 11 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Thursday: Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 64. Breezy, with an east wind 18 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Thursday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47. East wind 7 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
South Big Island
Today: Widespread haze. Sunny, with a high near 80. Breezy, with an east wind 13 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.
Tonight: Widespread haze. Mostly clear, with a low around 71. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 13 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.
Christmas Day: Widespread haze. Sunny, with a high near 80. Breezy, with an east wind 13 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.
Puna
Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. West wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Thursday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 75. Northwest wind 6 to 11 mph becoming northeast in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Thursday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. Northwest wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Waikoloa
Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 9 to 14 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 63. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 15 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.
Christmas Day: Sunny, with a high near 80. Breezy, with a northeast wind 15 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Looking Ahead
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov