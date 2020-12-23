December 23, 2020 Weather Forecast

There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

Hilo

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 63. Light south southwest wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

SPONSORED VIDEO

Wednesday: Isolated showers before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. West southwest wind around 8 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday Night: Scattered showers, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. South southwest wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Kona

Today: Isolated showers after 11am. Widespread haze. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers before 11pm. Widespread haze. Partly cloudy, with a low around 63. South wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday: Widespread haze. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Waimea

Today: Isolated showers after 11am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 74. Northeast wind 6 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers after 11pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 54. East wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday: Isolated showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 74. East northeast wind 7 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Kohala

Today: Isolated showers after 11am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 65. East southeast wind 5 to 9 mph becoming light southeast. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Scattered showers after 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46. East wind 7 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday: Scattered showers, mainly before 10am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 64. Breezy, with an east wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

South Big Island

Overnight: Scattered showers after 5am. Widespread haze. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 21 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday: Scattered showers before 11am. Widespread haze. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 15 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday Night: Isolated showers after 11pm. Widespread haze. Mostly clear, with a low around 71. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Puna

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 63. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 75. West wind 5 to 8 mph becoming east southeast in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday Night: Scattered showers, mainly after 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. Calm wind becoming north northwest around 6 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Today: Isolated showers after 11am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. East wind 5 to 9 mph becoming light and variable in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming clear, with a low around 63. Light and variable wind.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Light and variable wind becoming east 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon.

Looking Ahead