December 23, 2020 Weather Forecast

December 23, 2020 Weather ForecastDecember 23, 2020, 4:00 AM HST (Updated December 23, 2020, 4:00 AM)
Hilo
Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 63. Light south southwest wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Wednesday: Isolated showers before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. West southwest wind around 8 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Wednesday Night: Scattered showers, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. South southwest wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Kona
Today: Isolated showers after 11am. Widespread haze. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Isolated showers before 11pm. Widespread haze. Partly cloudy, with a low around 63. South wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Thursday: Widespread haze. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Waimea
Today: Isolated showers after 11am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 74. Northeast wind 6 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Isolated showers after 11pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 54. East wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Thursday: Isolated showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 74. East northeast wind 7 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Kohala
Today: Isolated showers after 11am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 65. East southeast wind 5 to 9 mph becoming light southeast. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Scattered showers after 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46. East wind 7 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Thursday: Scattered showers, mainly before 10am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 64. Breezy, with an east wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
South Big Island
Overnight: Scattered showers after 5am. Widespread haze. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 21 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Wednesday: Scattered showers before 11am. Widespread haze. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 15 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Wednesday Night: Isolated showers after 11pm. Widespread haze. Mostly clear, with a low around 71. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Puna
Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 63. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Wednesday: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 75. West wind 5 to 8 mph becoming east southeast in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Wednesday Night: Scattered showers, mainly after 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. Calm wind becoming north northwest around 6 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Waikoloa
Today: Isolated showers after 11am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. East wind 5 to 9 mph becoming light and variable in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming clear, with a low around 63. Light and variable wind.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Light and variable wind becoming east 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon.
Looking Ahead
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov