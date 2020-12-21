Viewer Photo: Lava Lake Glow Returns to Halemaʻumaʻu

Jodee Haugh captured an image of the Kīlauea eruption at midnight at the Halemaʻumaʻu Crater.

USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory (HVO) reported an eruption occurred Sunday evening. At approximately 9:30 p.m., HVO detected a glow within Halemaʻumaʻu crater at the summit of the volcano, indicating that an eruption had commenced within Kīlauea’s summit caldera.

SPONSORED VIDEO

Kīlauea’s volcano alert level is at “watch” and its aviation color code to orange, reflecting the less-hazardous nature of the ongoing eruption.

The water lake at the summit of Kīlauea has boiled away and an effusive eruption has commenced, with three vents in the wall of crater generating lava flows that are contributing to a growing lava lake at its base. The eruption is currently confined to the Halemaʻumaʻu crater.