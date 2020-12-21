December 21, 2020 Weather Forecast

There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

Hilo

:

SPONSORED VIDEO

Kona

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a steady temperature around 72. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday: Isolated showers after 11am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. West southwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday Night: Scattered showers, mainly after 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a steady temperature around 72. Light and variable wind becoming north 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Waimea

Today: Scattered showers, mainly after 11am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 74. Breezy, with a northeast wind 16 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers, mainly before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 53. Breezy, with an east wind 7 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday: Scattered showers, mainly after 11am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 74. East wind 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kohala

:

South Big Island

Today: Widespread haze. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Breezy, with an east wind 17 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Tonight: Scattered showers after 8pm. Widespread haze before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 13 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday: Isolated showers before 11am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Breezy, with an east wind around 18 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Puna

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. North northwest wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday: Scattered showers, mainly after 11am. Partly sunny, with a high near 74. North northeast wind 6 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Monday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. North northeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light north after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Today: Sunny, with a high near 79. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 11 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 62. East northeast wind 9 to 14 mph becoming light east after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph.

Tuesday: Isolated showers after 11am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Light and variable wind becoming west northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Looking Ahead