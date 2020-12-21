December 21, 2020 Weather Forecast

December 21, 2020 Weather ForecastDecember 21, 2020, 4:00 AM HST (Updated December 21, 2020, 4:00 AM)
Hilo
:
Kona
Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a steady temperature around 72. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Monday: Isolated showers after 11am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. West southwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Monday Night: Scattered showers, mainly after 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a steady temperature around 72. Light and variable wind becoming north 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Waimea
Today: Scattered showers, mainly after 11am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 74. Breezy, with a northeast wind 16 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Scattered showers, mainly before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 53. Breezy, with an east wind 7 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tuesday: Scattered showers, mainly after 11am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 74. East wind 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Kohala
:
South Big Island
Today: Widespread haze. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Breezy, with an east wind 17 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.
Tonight: Scattered showers after 8pm. Widespread haze before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 13 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Tuesday: Isolated showers before 11am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Breezy, with an east wind around 18 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Puna
Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. North northwest wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Monday: Scattered showers, mainly after 11am. Partly sunny, with a high near 74. North northeast wind 6 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Monday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. North northeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light north after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Waikoloa
Today: Sunny, with a high near 79. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 11 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 62. East northeast wind 9 to 14 mph becoming light east after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph.
Tuesday: Isolated showers after 11am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Light and variable wind becoming west northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov