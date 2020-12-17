December 17, 2020 Weather Forecast

Special Weather Statement issued December 17 at 3:40AM HST by NWS

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

Hilo

Overnight: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Low around 69. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

SPONSORED VIDEO

Thursday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. High near 79. West southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New rainfall amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.

Thursday Night: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Low around 71. Calm wind becoming east northeast around 6 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Kona

:

Waimea

Overnight: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. Northeast wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Thursday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 7am. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Cloudy, with a high near 76. Breezy, with a northeast wind 10 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Thursday Night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Cloudy, with a low around 60. Windy, with a northeast wind 20 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Kohala

Overnight: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51. Windy, with an east wind around 25 mph, with gusts as high as 37 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Thursday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Cloudy, with a high near 72. Very windy, with an east wind 25 to 32 mph, with gusts as high as 47 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.

Thursday Night: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Low around 53. Very windy, with an east wind 30 to 38 mph, with gusts as high as 55 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.

South Big Island

:

Puna

Overnight: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Low around 67. Light west northwest wind. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Thursday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. High near 78. Calm wind becoming north 5 to 7 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New rainfall amounts between 2 and 3 inches possible.

Thursday Night: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Low around 69. Breezy, with a northeast wind 6 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Overnight: Isolated thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. East southeast wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 10%.

Thursday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80. Light and variable wind becoming east northeast 8 to 13 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Thursday Night: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. East wind 7 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Looking Ahead