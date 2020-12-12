December 12, 2020 Weather Forecast

There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

Hilo

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. West wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. Light and variable wind becoming northeast 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday Night: Occasional showers, mainly after 7pm. Low around 65. Calm wind becoming west southwest around 6 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kona

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. East wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 63. Calm wind becoming northeast around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday: Scattered showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. Calm wind becoming west northwest 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Waimea

Overnight: Scattered showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 53. Breezy, with a northeast wind around 18 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 75. Windy, with a northeast wind 18 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. Breezy, with a northeast wind 13 to 18 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Kohala

Overnight: Scattered showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 46. Windy, with an east wind around 29 mph, with gusts as high as 41 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 71. Windy, with an east wind around 29 mph, with gusts as high as 41 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday Night: Occasional showers, mainly after midnight. Low around 47. Windy, with an east wind 24 to 29 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 41 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

South Big Island

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Windy, with an east wind 20 to 28 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph.

Tonight: Scattered showers, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. Windy, with an east northeast wind 20 to 26 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 15 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Puna

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. West northwest wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. West northwest wind 7 to 9 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday Night: Occasional showers. Low around 63. North northeast wind 5 to 7 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Breezy, with a southeast wind 7 to 15 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 63. Northeast wind 6 to 8 mph becoming east southeast after midnight.

Sunday: Scattered showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. West northwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming light and variable in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Looking Ahead