East Hawaiʻi Regional Sort Station Extends Restrictions

East Hawaiʻi Regional Sort Station services are closed to businesses hauling commercially generated wastes larger than five cubic yards through Dec. 31, 2020.

If circumstances change, this restriction may end earlier. A five-cubic-yard load will fit in a standard size pickup truck with an eight-foot-long bed filled to the top of the cab.

The sort station, located at the South Hilo Sanitary Landfill (aka Hilo Dump), will continue to accept businesses hauling residentially generated waste during regular business hours from 7 a.m. to 4:15 p.m. daily.