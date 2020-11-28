November 28, 2020 Weather Forecast

November 28, 2020 Weather ForecastNovember 28, 2020, 4:00 AM HST (Updated November 28, 2020, 4:00 AM)
Hilo
Overnight: Showers. Low around 64. West northwest wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Saturday: Showers, mainly before noon. High near 79. North northwest wind 6 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Saturday Night: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. West northwest wind 6 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Kona
Today: Scattered showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. East wind 5 to 7 mph becoming south in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Scattered showers, mainly before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 61. East wind 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Sunday: Scattered showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. West southwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Waimea
Overnight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Saturday: Scattered showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. Breezy, with a northeast wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Saturday Night: Scattered showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 52. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Kohala
Overnight: Showers. Low around 48. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Saturday: Showers, mainly before noon. High near 72. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 18 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Saturday Night: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 20 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
South Big Island
Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Breezy, with an east wind 8 to 13 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 11 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Sunday: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Breezy, with an east wind 11 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Puna
Overnight: Showers. Low around 61. Northwest wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Saturday: Showers. High near 78. North wind 10 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Saturday Night: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. Northwest wind 8 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Waikoloa
Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Breezy, with a northeast wind 17 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Isolated showers before midnight. Mostly clear, with a low around 61. Breezy, with an east wind around 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Sunday: Isolated showers after noon. Sunny, with a high near 81. Breezy, with a northeast wind 15 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Looking Ahead
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov